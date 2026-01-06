2,640,452 Shares in Ft Vest Us Eq Qua Dyn Buf $FHDG Bought by Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Qua Dyn Buf (NYSEARCA:FHDG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,640,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,056,000. Ft Vest Us Eq Qua Dyn Buf comprises about 19.0% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. owned approximately 113.32% of Ft Vest Us Eq Qua Dyn Buf as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Qua Dyn Buf by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Qua Dyn Buf during the second quarter worth about $1,230,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in Ft Vest Us Eq Qua Dyn Buf by 9.0% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 64,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Qua Dyn Buf in the second quarter valued at about $4,206,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Qua Dyn Buf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,528,000.

NYSEARCA FHDG opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.84. Ft Vest Us Eq Qua Dyn Buf has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $34.07.

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Quarterly Dynamic Buffer ETF (FHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to deliver returns that match the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust price performance up to a set upside cap, while providing a dynamic buffer of 5% or 7.5% against losses over a three-month period. The fund employs FLEX options to implement this strategy and resets its cap and buffer each quarter FHDG was launched on Nov 15, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

