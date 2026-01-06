Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 20,562 Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly $RBUF

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:RBUF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000. Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly comprises approximately 0.1% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. owned 1.09% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 604.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 125,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 107,881 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the second quarter worth $761,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 11.9% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 23,845 shares during the last quarter. Tableaux LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 8,118.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 21,514 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Trading Down 0.9%

RBUF opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.50.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (RBUF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares Russell 2000 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options. RBUF was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBUF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:RBUF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.