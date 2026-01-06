Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $5.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,168 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 396.8% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $72,000.

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.42 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.27 and a twelve month high of $100.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.53.

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

