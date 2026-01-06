Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068,647 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 128,125 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $154,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 776.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total transaction of $4,464,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 535,143 shares in the company, valued at $79,634,629.83. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,896.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $153.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.55 and a 200 day moving average of $139.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $157.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.30% and a net margin of 8.68%.The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on TJX Companies from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

