Highland Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 10,921 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 9.6% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $33,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0%

AVUS stock opened at $113.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.26. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $79.20 and a 12 month high of $113.89. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

