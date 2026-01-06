Indivior PLC $INDV Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,396 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Indivior were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INDV. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Indivior in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Indivior in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Indivior during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Indivior by 16.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INDV. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Indivior in a report on Friday, October 31st. Northland Securities set a $40.00 target price on Indivior in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Indivior in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of Indivior from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Indivior from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Shares of NASDAQ INDV opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. Indivior PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 90.79% and a net margin of 9.83%.The company had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.66 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Indivior plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments for addiction and related mental health disorders. The company’s portfolio centers on therapies designed to support individuals dealing with opioid dependence, alcohol use disorder and other behavioral health challenges. Its lead products include Suboxone® (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film and Sublocade® (extended-release buprenorphine) injection, both of which are approved in multiple markets to aid in opioid use disorder management.

Indivior was established in 2014 through a demerger from the pharmaceuticals division of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, inheriting decades of research and commercial expertise in addiction medicine.

