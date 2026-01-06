Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 218,844 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust $BYM

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) by 65.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,844 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BYM. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000.

NYSE BYM opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $11.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt obligations. The trust’s objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, with a secondary emphasis on preserving capital. It achieves this by allocating its assets among a diversified portfolio of municipal bonds, variable rate demand notes and other municipal-related securities issued by U.S. state and local governments and their agencies.

Managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors, part of BlackRock, Inc, BYM leverages the firm’s extensive municipal bond research and credit analysis capabilities.

