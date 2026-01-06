Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 50,507 Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. $NCDL

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,507 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Atlatl Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

NCDL opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $675.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.40.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Equities analysts expect that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.2%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s payout ratio is currently 117.65%.

In other news, Treasurer Shaul Vichness purchased 5,000 shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. This trade represents a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth J. Kencel acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.22 per share, for a total transaction of $284,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,223.74. This represents a 71.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $383,600. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns through a diversified portfolio of direct lending instruments. Established in early 2022, NCDL focuses on privately negotiated debt investments in middle-market companies, primarily within the United States. The fund offers investors access to a segment of the credit markets that has historically been less correlated with public debt markets, aiming to capture yield premiums associated with private lending.

The fund’s investment strategy centers on senior secured loans, unitranche financings and selectively structured mezzanine debt.

