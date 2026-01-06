Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF $GSIE Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,237,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456,812 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.11% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $50,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 325,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,068 shares during the period. Gilbert Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $8,884,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 567,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,347,000 after buying an additional 13,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period.

Shares of GSIE opened at $43.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.01. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight. GSIE was launched on Nov 6, 2015 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

