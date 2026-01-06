Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $8,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 81.1% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 113.5% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $366.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.94.

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at $44,785,706.14. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.0%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $324.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $341.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.40. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $329.43.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.