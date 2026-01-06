Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 0.5% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.03, for a total value of $2,271,227.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 18,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,258,381.39. The trade was a 30.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.19, for a total transaction of $1,355,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 59,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,180,280.16. This trade represents a 7.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 39,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,319,877 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI opened at $277.29 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $284.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.76 and a 200-day moving average of $246.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.22.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

