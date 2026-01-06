Mastercard Incorporated $MA Stock Holdings Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,024,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,608 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.8% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $582,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% during the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.0% during the second quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $665.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $610.00 price target on Mastercard in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $657.48.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $568.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $555.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $565.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.28% and a return on equity of 202.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.44%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.