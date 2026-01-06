Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 98,759 Shares of Invvlu Mu Incm $IIM

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 827,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 98,759 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.76% of Invvlu Mu Incm worth $10,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm by 577.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 59,280 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invvlu Mu Incm by 82.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 58,561 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Invvlu Mu Incm by 2.0% during the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Gridiron Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm by 424.2% in the third quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 150,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 121,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm by 11.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 86,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

IIM opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11. Invvlu Mu Incm has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $12.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a $0.0771 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

