Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 268,480 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust $IQI

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 845,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 268,480 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.60% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $8,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 144.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 311,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 184,049 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,353,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 92,863 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 98,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 54,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000.

IQI stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0631 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: IQI) is a closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, the fund’s primary objective is to provide investors with a high level of current income that is exempt from federal income taxes. To achieve this, the trust invests predominantly in investment-grade municipal securities issued by U.S. states, municipalities, and their agencies.

The portfolio holds a diversified blend of municipal bonds, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, and other tax-exempt obligations.

