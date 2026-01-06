Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,459,549 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II $PML

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 101.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,894,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459,549 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II accounts for about 0.8% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $22,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PML. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 557.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 590,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 500,639 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,227,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 336,317 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 108.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 378,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 196,763 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 368,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 115,172 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $8.67.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be paid a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE: PML) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities, including both investment-grade and below-investment-grade bonds issued by state and local governments, as well as other public entities. By focusing on the municipal market, the fund aims to offer tax-advantaged income to investors, particularly those in higher federal tax brackets.

The fund’s portfolio construction emphasizes rigorous credit analysis, sector diversification, and maturity management to balance income objectives with risk controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.