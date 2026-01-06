Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $230,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 137.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 38,626 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 127,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 6,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $3,444,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,557.19. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $498,327.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,356,748.81. This trade represents a 8.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $213.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Targa Resources from $198.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.79.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $183.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.24. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.14 and a 52-week high of $218.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Targa Resources Corporation (NYSE: TRGP) is a U.S.-focused midstream energy company that provides gathering, processing, transportation, storage and marketing services for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and condensate. Its operations span the midstream value chain, including gas gathering systems that collect production from wells, processing plants that separate and recover NGLs and other hydrocarbons, fractionation and purification facilities that prepare NGLs for market, and pipeline and terminal assets that move and store products for producers, refiners and other customers.

The company operates a network of pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities that serve producers and consumers across major U.S.

