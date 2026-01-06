Head-To-Head Survey: Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) vs. Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY)

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) and Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Hanesbrands pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Wacoal pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Hanesbrands pays out 65.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wacoal pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hanesbrands and Wacoal”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanesbrands $3.53 billion 0.67 -$320.43 million $0.92 7.23 Wacoal $1.14 billion 1.31 $46.13 million $7.45 19.40

Wacoal has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hanesbrands. Hanesbrands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wacoal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hanesbrands and Wacoal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanesbrands 0 5 1 0 2.17 Wacoal 0 0 0 0 0.00

Hanesbrands currently has a consensus price target of $6.60, indicating a potential downside of 0.75%. Given Hanesbrands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hanesbrands is more favorable than Wacoal.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.3% of Hanesbrands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Hanesbrands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Wacoal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hanesbrands and Wacoal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanesbrands 9.34% 129.43% 5.60% Wacoal 6.48% 5.46% 3.94%

Summary

Hanesbrands beats Wacoal on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc., a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel comprising bras and shapewear; home goods; activewear apparel comprising T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals; and licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels. The company licenses its Champion name for footwear and sports accessories. It offers its products under the Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, JMS/Just My Size, Bali, Polo Ralph Lauren, Playtex, Alternative, Gear for Sports, Comfortwash, Hanes Beefy-T, Bonds, Sheridan, Bras N Things, Wonderbra, Berlei, Zorba, Sol y Oro, Maidenform, Rinbros, Bellinda, and RITMO brand names through retailers, wholesalers, and third-party embellishers. Hanesbrands Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

About Wacoal

(Get Free Report)

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments. It offers intimate apparel mainly women’s foundation wear, lingerie, nightwear and children’s underwear; and outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories. The company also engages in the restaurant, cultural and service-related businesses; and manufacture and sale of mannequins and fixtures, interior design work, and other textile-related businesses. It offers products through department stores, general merchandisers, and other general retailers in Japan, as well as directly managed retail stores, E-commerce websites, and distributors in Japan and internationally. Wacoal Holdings Corp. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

