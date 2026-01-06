iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stake Decreased by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 19.3% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 49,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,950,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 537,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 21,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 28,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,828,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $627,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $690.79 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $694.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $682.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $659.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

