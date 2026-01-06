Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Stock Price Up 18.5% – Here’s What Happened

Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 18.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.56 and last traded at GBX 3.50. 4,075,634 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 2,717,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.95.

Revolution Beauty Group Stock Up 18.4%

The company has a market cap of £30.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -345.31.

Get Revolution Beauty Group alerts:

Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (5.70) EPS for the quarter. Revolution Beauty Group had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revolution Beauty Group plc will post 0.8501545 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Revolution Beauty Group Company Profile

In other Revolution Beauty Group news, insider Iain McDonald bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 per share, for a total transaction of £20,000. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Beauty is a multi-brand, multi-category, multi-channel, mass beauty innovator with proven global scale. Since its foundation by Adam Minto and Tom Allsworth in 2014, the Group has grown rapidly by establishing a retail footprint of c. 11,000 doors across leading retail chains in the UK, USA and internationally. This is complemented by a fast-growing digital business, including its direct to consumer website and an increasing number of global digital partners.

The Group is recognised as one of the fastest product innovators in the accessible beauty market, and is challenging the established order by rapidly developing and launching new products to take advantage of new market trends, promoting brand awareness via social influencer marketing, its own social media following of 6.3 million, and by providing high quality products at prices substantially lower than beauty prestige competitors.

At its core, the Group is committed to inclusivity and diversity and offers cosmetics shades for every skin colour and across every price point.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Beauty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Beauty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.