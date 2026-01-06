VaporBrands International (OTCMKTS:VAPR) vs. LQR House (NASDAQ:YHC) Head to Head Contrast

LQR House (NASDAQ:YHC – Get Free Report) and VaporBrands International (OTCMKTS:VAPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LQR House and VaporBrands International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LQR House 1 0 0 0 1.00 VaporBrands International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares LQR House and VaporBrands International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LQR House -1,720.16% -161.22% -113.31% VaporBrands International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

LQR House has a beta of 4.38, suggesting that its stock price is 338% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VaporBrands International has a beta of 4.68, suggesting that its stock price is 368% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LQR House and VaporBrands International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LQR House $2.50 million 5.42 -$22.75 million ($94.56) -0.01 VaporBrands International $90,000.00 48.36 -$1.02 million N/A N/A

VaporBrands International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LQR House.

Summary

VaporBrands International beats LQR House on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LQR House

LQR House, Inc. provides digital marketing and brand development for alcoholic beverage space. It intends to integrate the supply, sales, and marketing facets of the alcoholic beverage space into one easy to use platform and become the one-stop-shop for everything related to alcohol. The company was founded on January 11, 2021 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

About VaporBrands International

VaporBrands International Inc. operates as a distributor of specialty CBD oil products. The company is based in Spring Hill, Florida.

