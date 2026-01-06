Emmerson (LON:EML) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Free Report) fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2 and last traded at GBX 2. 1,779,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,524,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20.

Emmerson Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £25.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.86.

Get Emmerson alerts:

Emmerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emmerson PLC is a potash development company and is focussing on advancing its flagship project, the Khemisset Potash Project, located in Northern Morocco into a low-cost, high margin supplier of potash.

Our Khemisset Potash Project is ideally located to benefit from the expected high growth in demand for NPK fertilisers on the African Continent and is close to a number of potential export ports giving it access to the European, Brazilian and US markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emmerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.