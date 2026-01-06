Route1 (CVE:ROI) Stock Price Down 26.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Route1 Inc. (CVE:ROI – Get Free Report) dropped 26.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 115,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 58,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Route1 Trading Down 26.7%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,864.92, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.64.

About Route1

Route1 Inc provides engineering and professional services using data capture technologies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; MobiNET aggregation gateway appliance; and DEFIMNET, a service delivery platform; and PocketValue P-3X, a secure storage token. It also provides surveillance and video intelligence products, such as Omnicast, a monitoring and data analysis platform; Stratocast, a real-time video intelligence solution; body-worn cameras; in-car videos; Synergis Access Control, an open system that connects to a large selection of third-party access control devices; and automatic license plate recognition solutions, including Genetec Autovu and MobiLPR.

