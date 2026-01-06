Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) & Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Head-To-Head Review

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ellington Financial and Invesco Mortgage Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Financial 0 3 5 0 2.63 Invesco Mortgage Capital 1 2 1 1 2.40

Ellington Financial currently has a consensus price target of $14.46, indicating a potential upside of 7.38%. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a consensus price target of $8.25, indicating a potential downside of 2.96%. Given Ellington Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ellington Financial is more favorable than Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

55.6% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ellington Financial and Invesco Mortgage Capital”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Financial $136.41 million 10.98 $145.86 million $1.34 10.05 Invesco Mortgage Capital $286.55 million 2.11 $59.88 million $0.51 16.67

Ellington Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Invesco Mortgage Capital. Ellington Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invesco Mortgage Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ellington Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.9%. Ellington Financial pays out 116.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays out 282.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

Ellington Financial has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Financial and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Financial 89.04% 14.55% 1.15% Invesco Mortgage Capital 18.16% 29.47% 2.90%

Summary

Ellington Financial beats Invesco Mortgage Capital on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc., through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; and commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt. It also provides collateralized loan obligations; mortgage-related and non-mortgage-related derivatives; corporate debt and equity securities; corporate loans; and other strategic investments; and consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer and commercial assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Ellington Financial LLC was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; RMBS and CMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by the United States government agency or federally chartered corporation; the United States treasury securities; real estate-related financing arrangements; to-be-announced securities forward contracts to purchase RMBS; and commercial mortgage loans. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

