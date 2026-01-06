JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST Shares Acquired by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for 2.2% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $50.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.91.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

