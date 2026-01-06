Forza Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $296.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $298.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.