Gries Financial LLC Takes Position in Public Storage $PSA

Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 111.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 95 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage stock opened at $260.68 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $256.54 and a fifty-two week high of $322.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.31.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.07. Public Storage had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.700-17.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 124.61%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $329.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.80.

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company’s core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

