Gries Financial LLC Purchases 22,916 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Gries Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 441.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,916 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,877,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,777,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,724,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,161,774,000 after acquiring an additional 526,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $2,375,545,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,786,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,896,000 after purchasing an additional 340,315 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,414,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,139,467,000 after purchasing an additional 408,198 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $81.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.65. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $169.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $12,178,697.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 162,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,651,569.63. The trade was a 47.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Cowen began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research set a $84.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $88.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.