Gries Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Gries Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Gries Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.3%

JEPI stock opened at $57.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $59.73.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

