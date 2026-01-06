Torray Investment Partners LLC Buys 79,698 Shares of CNA Financial Corporation $CNA

Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,698 shares during the period. CNA Financial accounts for 3.2% of Torray Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $23,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. Alpine Bank Wealth Management increased its position in CNA Financial by 70.0% in the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 102.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 240.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CNA. Zacks Research cut shares of CNA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CNA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNA Financial news, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $293,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 668,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,346,688.96. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Trading Up 1.2%

CNA Financial stock opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. CNA Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.28.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 6.71%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNA Financial Corporation will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.41%.

About CNA Financial

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation is a leading U.S.-based commercial property and casualty insurance company offering a broad portfolio of risk management and insurance solutions. The company underwrites coverage for businesses of all sizes across a variety of industry sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, energy, technology, construction and real estate. In addition to core property and casualty insurance, CNA delivers specialized products such as surety bonds, professional liability, environmental liability and commercial auto coverage.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, CNA traces its origins to the founding of Continental Casualty Company in 1897.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.