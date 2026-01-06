Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO stock opened at $333.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.25. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $219.19 and a one year high of $339.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Russell 2000 Index, which measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.