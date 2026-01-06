Torray Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 21,019 Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Torray Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,463,000. Equinix comprises 2.2% of Torray Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,129,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,443,758,000 after buying an additional 222,221 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 298,148.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,157,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,488,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equinix by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,249,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,971,512,000 after purchasing an additional 220,981 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,243,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,844,000 after purchasing an additional 95,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $892,431,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQIX opened at $772.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $964.73. The stock has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $771.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $784.47.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 11.82%.Equinix’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.05 EPS. Equinix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQIX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $795.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $993.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.90.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $777.58, for a total transaction of $38,879.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,826,927.56. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $731.19, for a total value of $212,045.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,985.27. This trade represents a 10.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 8,704 shares of company stock worth $6,617,748 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

