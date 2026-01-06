Torray Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 164,807 Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. $EVLV

Torray Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 164,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 19.0% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 91,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Evolv Technologies by 6.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 79,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EVLV shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Evolv Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

EVLV opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.85. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $8.91.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 43.76% and a negative return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $42.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolv Technologies news, Director Richard A. Shapiro acquired 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $98,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,450. The trade was a 262.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chitkara sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,275,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,455,820. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 61,300 shares of company stock valued at $363,326 and sold 440,745 shares valued at $3,618,954. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evolv Technologies, Inc is a publicly traded American security technology company that develops and markets AI-driven weapons detection and screening solutions. The company’s proprietary platform combines advanced sensors, computer vision software and machine learning algorithms to identify potential threats—such as firearms and knives—while minimizing false positives and preserving high throughput. Evolv’s systems are designed to replace or supplement traditional metal detectors and manual bag checks in high-traffic venues.

The company’s flagship product, Evolv Express, integrates seamlessly into existing security checkpoints, allowing guests to pass through without stopping or emptying their pockets.

