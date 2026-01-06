Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc Invests $1.04 Million in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 645.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,917,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,699,000 after buying an additional 2,526,482 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $63,281,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,722,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,005,000. Finally, Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,658,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.07. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

