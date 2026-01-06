Morpho Price Tops $1.24 on Top Exchanges (MORPHO)

Morpho (MORPHO) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Morpho token can currently be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00001322 BTC on major exchanges. Morpho has a total market cap of $138.77 million and $25.99 million worth of Morpho was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Morpho has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93,379.32 or 0.99600002 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93,191.89 or 0.99673795 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Morpho Profile

Morpho launched on November 21st, 2024. Morpho’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Morpho is morpho.org/blog. Morpho’s official Twitter account is @morpholabs. The official website for Morpho is morpho.org. The Reddit community for Morpho is https://reddit.com/r/morpho and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Morpho Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpho (MORPHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpho has a current supply of 999,999,999.80103273 with 375,636,256.55340827 in circulation. The last known price of Morpho is 1.23359227 USD and is up 6.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 214 active market(s) with $26,176,239.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpho.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpho directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpho should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpho using one of the exchanges listed above.

