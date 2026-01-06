Head-To-Head Review: Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) and Mongolia Energy (OTCMKTS:MOAEF)

Mongolia Energy (OTCMKTS:MOAEF – Get Free Report) and Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mongolia Energy and Ramaco Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mongolia Energy $367.15 million N/A -$176.62 million N/A N/A Ramaco Resources $579.50 million 1.38 $11.19 million ($0.68) -17.84

Profitability

Ramaco Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Mongolia Energy.

This table compares Mongolia Energy and Ramaco Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mongolia Energy N/A N/A N/A Ramaco Resources -5.67% -7.52% -4.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mongolia Energy and Ramaco Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mongolia Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ramaco Resources 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.6% of Ramaco Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Mongolia Energy has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ramaco Resources has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ramaco Resources beats Mongolia Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mongolia Energy

Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the coal mining, exploration, processing, and other resources related operations in the People's Republic of China and Mongolia. It sells coking and thermal coal. The company's principal project is the Khushuut coking coal project in Western Mongolia. It holds approximately 12,807 hectares of exploration and mining concession areas located in Khushuut, Gobi Altay, and Olon Bulag, Western Mongolia. It also offers management, secretarial and nominee, and coal transportation services, as well as mining and exploration advisory services. In addition, the company explores and mines minerals; trades in coal; and operates coal washing plants. Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc. engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming. The company serves blast furnace steel mills and coke plants in the United States, as well as metallurgical coal consumers internationally. Ramaco Resources, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

