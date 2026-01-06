Torch of Liberty (LIBERTY) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $20.46 Million

Torch of Liberty (LIBERTY) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Torch of Liberty token can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Torch of Liberty has a total market capitalization of $20.46 million and $371.70 thousand worth of Torch of Liberty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Torch of Liberty has traded 75.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Torch of Liberty Token Profile

Torch of Liberty’s genesis date was June 9th, 2025. Torch of Liberty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Torch of Liberty’s official Twitter account is @liberty_bsc. The official website for Torch of Liberty is torchofliberty.global.

Buying and Selling Torch of Liberty

According to CryptoCompare, “Torch of Liberty (LIBERTY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Torch of Liberty has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Torch of Liberty is 0.02007911 USD and is up 18.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $380,344.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torchofliberty.global/.”

