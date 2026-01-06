Comedian (BAN) Price Reaches $0.0777 on Major Exchanges

Comedian (BAN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Comedian has a total market capitalization of $74.83 million and $7.57 million worth of Comedian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Comedian has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Comedian token can now be bought for approximately $0.0777 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93,379.32 or 0.99600002 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93,191.89 or 0.99673795 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Comedian Profile

Comedian was first traded on October 24th, 2024. Comedian’s total supply is 999,961,859 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,596,809 tokens. Comedian’s official website is comedian.meme. Comedian’s official Twitter account is @ban_comedian.

Buying and Selling Comedian

According to CryptoCompare, “Comedian (BAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Comedian has a current supply of 999,961,859. The last known price of Comedian is 0.07794937 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $7,849,037.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://comedian.meme/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Comedian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Comedian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Comedian using one of the exchanges listed above.

