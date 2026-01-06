CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, January 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. This is a 12.5% increase from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
CF Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 9.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
CF Bankshares Trading Up 1.2%
Shares of CFBK stock opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.09. CF Bankshares has a 12-month low of $19.22 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The firm has a market cap of $157.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Bankshares
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CF Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CF Bankshares by 1,305.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in CF Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in CF Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.
About CF Bankshares
CF Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. Through its primary subsidiary, Community First Bank, Wichita, N.A., the company provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses and agricultural clients. CF Bankshares emphasizes community-oriented banking, combining local market knowledge with a personalized approach to customer relationships.
The company’s offerings include traditional deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market products, along with a variety of commercial and consumer lending solutions.
