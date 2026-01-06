Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0732 per share on Monday, January 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EVV opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company listed on the NYSE American exchange under the ticker EVV. The fund seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income and preservation of capital by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of short- to intermediate-term debt securities. Its holdings typically include investment-grade corporate bonds, asset-backed securities and various government-related obligations.

To enhance yield, the fund may employ modest leverage through the issuance of preferred stock and borrowings.

