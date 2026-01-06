Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1058 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ETB stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $15.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETB. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 46,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 16.9% during the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 61,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

The Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The fund primarily invests in a portfolio of U.S. common stocks, focusing on large-capitalization companies with established dividend records. To enhance income and manage risk, ETB employs a covered call, or “buy-write,” strategy, writing call options on selected equity holdings to generate premium income.

Under its tax-managed approach, the fund aims to reduce the tax impact of distributions by employing option overlay techniques alongside traditional equity selection.

