Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0657 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:EXG opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXG. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 74.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 31.7% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of after-tax income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying equity securities across global developed and emerging markets. Portfolio construction emphasizes companies with sustainable dividend track records and the potential for long-term growth, while incorporating active risk management techniques.

The fund’s investment strategy blends bottom-up fundamental research with sector and country allocation decisions designed to capture attractive income opportunities around the world.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.