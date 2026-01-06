Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0664 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of ETW stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.95. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $9.28.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital and to achieve capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of U.S. and foreign equity securities, and by employing a buy-write strategy in which it writes (sells) call options on portions of its equity holdings. This option writing is designed to generate additional income and to potentially mitigate portfolio volatility.

The fund’s underlying equity investments span a broad range of sectors and geographic regions, including developed and emerging markets in North America, Europe, Asia and other regions.

