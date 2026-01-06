Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,612,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380,141 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PDD were worth $213,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,035,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,859,000 after buying an additional 2,956,249 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PDD in the second quarter worth $962,785,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of PDD by 899.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,985,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086,620 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PDD by 21.5% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,526,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 53.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,394,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

PDD Price Performance

Shares of PDD stock opened at $119.12 on Tuesday. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $87.11 and a 1-year high of $139.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDD. Arete lowered shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research lowered shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Arete Research set a $130.00 target price on PDD in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.43.

PDD Profile

PDD (NASDAQ: PDD) is the holding company best known for operating Pinduoduo, a China-based, mobile-first e-commerce platform that emphasizes interactive, social shopping and group-buying mechanics to drive user engagement and low prices. Founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Colin Huang, the business has grown by connecting consumers directly with merchants and manufacturers, with particular emphasis on value-oriented goods and fresh agricultural produce. The company is based in Shanghai and completed a U.S.

