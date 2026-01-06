Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 76,592 Shares of Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,578,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,592 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $176,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,307,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,161,000 after acquiring an additional 56,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Aflac by 16.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,167,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,545,000 after purchasing an additional 594,971 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth $432,201,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,372,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,187,000 after purchasing an additional 385,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,703,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,056,000 after purchasing an additional 70,244 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 price target on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.92.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $112.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.33 and its 200-day moving average is $107.50. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $96.95 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. Aflac had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 31.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Frederic Jean Guy Simard sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $193,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,450. This trade represents a 55.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Kent Beaver sold 5,492 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $601,538.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,447.04. The trade was a 12.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,706. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated (American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus) is a provider of supplemental insurance products designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket health care and living expenses. The company underwrites a range of individual and group policies that typically pay cash benefits directly to insureds when covered events occur, enabling greater financial flexibility for medical treatment, hospital stays, critical illness, and related costs. Aflac’s product mix includes supplemental health insurance, life insurance and other specialty coverages intended to complement primary medical plans.

Founded in the mid-20th century and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac distributes its products through a combination of employer-sponsored programs, independent brokers and agents, and direct marketing.

