Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Stake Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195,169 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $140,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 17.8% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.46 per share, with a total value of $100,121.88. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,300.40. The trade was a 9.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $248.00 price target on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $257.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.41.

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $212.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.24 and a 12-month high of $258.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 18.24%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 37.20%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

