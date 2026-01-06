Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 11,292 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,292 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 277.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 225,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 165,945 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 397,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,269.4% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 395,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after acquiring an additional 383,440 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.91. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $57.67.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

