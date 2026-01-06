Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 63,793 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI

Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,793 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 485,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 285,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after buying an additional 63,858 shares during the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $1,525,000. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 517,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2%

SPTI stock opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.83.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.