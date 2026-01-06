Madrona Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF $FV

Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 397,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $24,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 616.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 253,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 218,458 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 171.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 247,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 156,052 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1,587.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 129,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 122,238 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,305,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,032,000.

FV stock opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $65.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

