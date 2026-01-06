Members Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Members Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 4.3% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 29.1% during the third quarter. Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 81,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,940,000 after acquiring an additional 20,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 160,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,164,000 after purchasing an additional 51,936 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $408.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $242.05 and a fifty-two week high of $418.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $386.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.35.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

