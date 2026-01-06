Red Tortoise LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust Micro $IAUM

Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 31,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAUM. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 16.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 19,268 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,326,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 3rd quarter valued at $953,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,589,000.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Up 2.6%

IAUM stock opened at $44.31 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.85.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

